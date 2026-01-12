Over 160 PNRD Employees Transferred in Administrative Reshuffle in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: As part of an administrative reshuffle, the Hailakandi district administration ordered the transfer of 165 employees of the Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD) Department in different development blocks of the district.
The order was issued by District Commissioner Abhisekh Jain amid growing public demand for taking up serious anomalies within the department.
The sweeping transfer order comes in the wake of repeated complaints from the local residents and several organisations, which accused a section of PNRD officials of forming a syndicate and indulging in corrupt practices.
Sources said that many employees remained posted in the same blocks for nearly two decades, raising serious concerns over accountability and transparency in implementing rural development schemes.
Official records show that the list of transferred staff includes 26 Accredited Engineers, 47 Gaon Panchayat Coordinators (GPCs), 47 Gram Rozgar Sahayaks (GRSs), 42 Computer Assistants, and three Block Programme Managers linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), adding up to a total of 165 employees.
Moreover, GRSs, GPCs, and Computer Assistants are responsible for the implementation and tracking of major rural development schemes. Prolonged postings of these personnel in the same locations had allegedly contributed to misuse of power and financial irregularities, particularly in schemes related to housing, employment and infrastructure development.
The transfer order has been well received in Hailakandi District, with citizens rejoicing over what they perceive as a significant move to restore transparency and accountability in government functioning. Citizens have expressed gratitude to District Commissioner Abhisekh Jain for making a significant move in this direction.