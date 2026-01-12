Over 160 PNRD Employees Transferred in Administrative Reshuffle in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: As part of an administrative reshuffle, the Hailakandi district administration ordered the transfer of 165 employees of the Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD) Department in different development blocks of the district.

The order was issued by District Commissioner Abhisekh Jain amid growing public demand for taking up serious anomalies within the department.

The sweeping transfer order comes in the wake of repeated complaints from the local residents and several organisations, which accused a section of PNRD officials of forming a syndicate and indulging in corrupt practices.

Sources said that many employees remained posted in the same blocks for nearly two decades, raising serious concerns over accountability and transparency in implementing rural development schemes.