Assam Announce Squad for Ranji Trophy Clash Against Haryana

Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the Senior Men’s Team squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Haryana. The fixture is scheduled to be played at North Guwahati from January 22, 2026.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar will lead the Assam side for the encounter. The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and young talent as Assam look to put in a strong performance in the prestigious domestic tournament.

The Assam Squad: Sumit Ghadigaonkar (Captain, WK), Sib Sankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Sarupam Purkayastha, Rishav Das, Pradyun Saikia, Denish Das, Anurag Talukdar (WK), Muktar Hussain, Ayushman Malakar, Dipjyoti Saikia, Akash Sengupta, Rahul Singh, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar, Nihar Deka.

Support Staff: The team will be guided by Raj Kumar Sharma as Team Mentor, with Noel David serving as Head Coach. Rajib Rajbangshi has been appointed Coach-cum-Manager. The support staff also includes Physio Bheeshm Pratap Singh, Trainer Bhaskar Borah, Performance Analyst Rajesh Sharma, Throwdown Specialist Vivek Salunkhe, and Masseur Hari Krishanan.

The squad features a mix of experienced players and young talent as Assam looks to strengthen its domestic campaign. The Ranji Trophy match against Haryana will be Assam’s next challenge as they aim to strengthen their position in the ongoing domestic season.