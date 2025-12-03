International Day of Persons with Disabilities Marked Calls for Inclusion and Equal Opportunities

Guwahati: Every year on December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed to recognise the rights, struggles, and achievements of millions of people living with disabilities across the world. The day serves as a reminder that disability is not a limitation, but a part of human diversity that must be respected and included in every sphere of life.
This year’s observance places strong focus on breaking everyday barriers, whether they exist in schools, workplaces, public spaces, or within attitudes. Activists and disability rights groups stress that meaningful change begins when society moves beyond sympathy and embraces equal opportunity and accessibility as basic rights.
In many places, people with disabilities still face difficulties in accessing education, securing stable employment, or receiving proper healthcare. Simple tasks such as using public transport, navigating buildings, or getting essential information can become daily challenges when proper facilities are not in place. The day, therefore, encourages governments and institutions to strengthen policies that ensure ramps, accessible toilets, sign-language support, inclusive classrooms, and safe workplaces.
Communities across India and abroad marked the day with awareness campaigns, cultural programmes, sports events, and discussions on improving accessibility. Families and caregivers also emphasised the need for better support systems and greater acceptance.
The International Day of Persons with Disabilities stands as a collective call to build a world where every individual can live with dignity, independence, and opportunity.