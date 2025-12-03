International Day of Persons with Disabilities Marked Calls for Inclusion and Equal Opportunities

Guwahati: Every year on December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed to recognise the rights, struggles, and achievements of millions of people living with disabilities across the world. The day serves as a reminder that disability is not a limitation, but a part of human diversity that must be respected and included in every sphere of life.

This year’s observance places strong focus on breaking everyday barriers, whether they exist in schools, workplaces, public spaces, or within attitudes. Activists and disability rights groups stress that meaningful change begins when society moves beyond sympathy and embraces equal opportunity and accessibility as basic rights.