Nagaon Marks 46 Years of Curfew Defiance as Shaheed Diwas Nears

Nagaon: As Assam approaches Shaheed Diwas on December 10, the people of Nagaon are reflecting on a defining moment of the Assam Movement, the evening in 1979 when thousands defied a government-imposed curfew and marched in protest.
On December 10 that year, residents from across the district stepped out despite the restrictions, marking one of the first major acts of open resistance during the movement. Their bold show of unity and determination left a lasting imprint on the state’s political history and became a symbol of the Assamese struggle for identity and democratic rights.
This year marks the 46th anniversary of that act of courage. The date is also observed to honour Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the movement, whose death signalled the beginning of a long and painful chapter that eventually claimed 855 lives. December 10 has since been observed as Shaheed Divas across Assam to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
In memory of the martyrs and to acknowledge the spirit shown by the people of Nagaon, Sangrami Satirtha Asom Andolan, Nagaon, has organised a memorial meeting. The programme will take place at Kamala Devi Todi Bhavan, Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, from 1 PM on December 10.
Organisers Poran Gohain, Bijoy Barthakur, Surajit Goswami, Deba Bora, Chimal Deuri, Deepak Kumar Saikia, Rajiv Kumar Hazarika, Rana Pratap Goswami, Kshitish Das, Kanak Hazarika, Mahim Bora, Debajit Bora, Mriganka Bora, Bhogeswar Baruah, Mahesh Nath, Jiten Sharma and Chandramohan Bora have invited all citizens to join the gathering and stand in solidarity.
The events of 1979 continue to be remembered as a turning point that strengthened public resolve and shaped the course of the Assam Movement for years to come.