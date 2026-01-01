Investigated 95% of 70,000 FIRs since July 1, 2024: SDGP Gupta

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta, on Wednesday, informed the media that Assam Police, in the past year, has investigated nearly 95% of the 70,000 FIRs filed since July 1, 2024. He also stated that the conviction rate in BNS cases in the state has risen sharply to over 50%.

Addressing the media at the newly inaugurated Police Commissionerate in Khanapara, SDGP Gupta stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been reviewing the performance of states in the implementation of the Nyaya Sanhita and has ranked Assam at no. 1, with a score of 81% when compared to the national average of 57%. This assessment is based on multiple parameters, he clarified.

On the high-profile case involving the death of Zubeen Garg, Gupta said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted the charge sheet on the basis of the evidence and statements from those quizzed by the SIT. The case is presently before the Sessions court in Guwahati.

“The court will examine all the evidence and conduct a trial in the case. Investigation into the case of Zubeen Garg’s death is still going on. The process of further investigation is always open, and as and when any new evidence comes to light, a supplementary charge sheet can be filed at any point of time in the future. We filed the charge sheet on the strength of the evidence gathered so far, and we appeal to anyone possessing any information regarding the case to come forward and place it before the SIT,” he further said.

“The entire investigation has been carried out, and the charge sheet has been filed. As the matter is now sub judice, it would not be appropriate for me to comment further on the trial,” he said.

