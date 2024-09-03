Investment Policy of Assam Yields Inflow of Rs 21,000 Crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA) introduced by the Assam government in 2019 is starting to bear fruit, and already around Rs 21,000 crore worth of investments are assured until now.

Official sources said that due to this policy, so far 25 MoUs worth Rs 13,917 crore have been signed and another Rs 7,413 crore of investments are in the pipeline. The 25 MoUs already inked and work on, which is in progress, will entail direct employment of 6,857 and 11,971 indirect employment. The 16 proposals worth Rs 7,413 crore that are in the pipeline will provide employment opportunities to 13,288 more people. These investments are calculated apart from the Rs 27,000 crore investment in the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad.

“We rolled out the IIPA policy of 2019 to offer incentives to large-scale investors to set up their bases here and create employment avenues for our growth,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Official sources said that through good governance and policy initiatives, the state government is envisioning Assam as a preferred destination for investors. Under the policy, any eligible enterprises, both in the manufacturing as well as the service sector, unless specified in the negative list, can avail of some benefits like state goods and service tax reimbursement, power subsidy, stamp duty reimbursement, interest subsidy on working capital, assistance for environmental compliance, subsidy on generating sets, etc.

