IPS officer Rounak Ali Hazarika suspended for 'numerous' foreign tours

GUWAHATI: The Home & Political Affairs Department has suspended IPS (Indian Police Officer) officer Rounak Ali Hazarika for undertaking foreign tours since 2011 without taking permission from the State government.

According to the order released by the Home Department, Hazarika had never obtained prior permission from the Home Department for the numerous visits abroad since the date of his joining the APS (Assam Police Service) cadre.

A disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against Hazarika for allegedly flouting the government guidelines on several occasions and gross misconduct.

The officer has been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the Assam Governor in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (i) of rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

During the suspension period, the headquarters of Hazarika shall be the office of the Director-General of Police.

He has also been directed not to leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the Governor.

IANS adds: Hazarika is currently posted as DIGP of the Border Wing of Assam police. When contacted, Hazarika said over phone that he has nothing to say about the government's decision.

