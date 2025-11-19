Ireland Joins UK as Official Partner for Nagaland's Hornbill Festival 2025

Kohima: Nagaland is set to dazzle the world with its Hornbill Festival 2025, scheduled from 1 to 10 December at Kisama near Kohima, featuring both the United Kingdom and Ireland as official country partners. This unprecedented dual partnership highlights Nagaland’s commitment to broadening the festival’s international appeal and fostering cultural exchanges.

The UK partnership was formalised through an agreement signed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Alison Barrett, Country Director India, British Council, in New Delhi. This collaboration will see curated cultural programmes including a special performance by Scottish artist Ruairidh Maclean (RuMac), alongside ongoing cooperation in tourism, education, and the creative industries. British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron highlighted the deep cultural ties and mutual respect underpinning the partnership.

Complementing this, Ireland was also named a country partner in a ceremony featuring Chief Minister Rio and Ambassador Kevin Kelly of the Irish Embassy. Ireland’s contribution includes folk music performances by the band Boinn, theatrical presentations, public art installations, and a public lecture on shared histories of colonisation and reconciliation led by historian Professor Jane Ohlmeyer.

The festival celebrates Nagaland’s 17 tribes through rich displays of traditional dance, music, crafts, and cuisine, attracting thousands of visitors annually. Air India Express was named official travel partner, unveiling a Boeing 737-8 aircraft decorated with the Ao Naga tribe’s Tsüngkotepsü warrior shawl motif, and offering discounted flights during the festival.

These collaborations signify a milestone in Nagaland’s cultural diplomacy, enhancing the Hornbill Festival’s stature as a vibrant global event, fostering artistic exchange and strengthening people-to-people ties across continents.

The Hornbill Festival 2025 promises an enriched experience, drawing culture lovers worldwide to celebrate Nagaland’s unique tribal heritage on the global stage.