‘Islamic lyric tradition in Assam reflects ideals of Sankardev’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: 'The worship in all religions brings people closer to the Supreme Truth. The world is being run by One. Someone calls him Ishwar, someone calls him God, Allah, etc. All of them have one root, that is, the Supreme Brahma, the Supreme Power. The history of Assam is a history of migration. The people who migrated during the period of the 13th and 14th centuries, have introduced themselves as Assamese. It is the people of these different ethnic groups who have formed the Assamese community. The songs composed by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev's disciple Chandsai reflect the Hindu and Islamic societies. Later, Azan Pir Sahab, who was inspired by the ideals of the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Mahapurush Madhabdev, composed Zikir and Zaris. Similarly, the Islamic songs have an undeniable connection with Dehabichar Geets. This relationship has given a unique identity to the Assamese community. The Islamic lyric tradition in Assam reflects the overall ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Mahapurush Madhabdev. Just as people pray to God for the attainment of the Supreme Brahma, there is also existence of godly abundance in the philosophy of Islam Sufism.' Dr Satyakam Borthakur, Professor, Department of Assamese, Dibrugarh University said this while speaking as the chief speaker at the open meeting of Urus and Ziyarat held at Hazarat Azan Pir Dargah located at the historic Saraguri Chapori in Sivasagar on Sunday.

The open meeting of the two-day Urus and Ziyarat, organized by Hazarat Azan Pir Dargah Management Committee, was formally inaugurated by Dr Poinuddin Ahmed, former professor of Islamic Studies, Cotton University.

On the other hand, like previous years, a souvenir titled 'Saragurir Azan', edited by Anamuddin Ahmed and Khalilur Rahman Hazarika, was also published.

Releasing the souvenir, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, said that the book titled 'Saragurir Azan' will be considered as an excellent material to research the life of Azan Pir.

On the occasion, veteran Zikir artists Md Rafique Ahmed of Boliaghat, Md Badruddin Ahmed of Golaghat Naharoni, Md Mustafa Ali of Sivasagar, Md Nizamuddin Ahmed and Md Azimuddin Ahmed were felicitated by the organizers.

Prominent educationist and secretary of Zikir Research Centre Syed Hakiqur Rahman, writer Nabin Buragohain, Chandreshwar Das and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

