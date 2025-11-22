Jal Mitra Workers Submit Memorandum to Mankachar MLA Over Long-Pending Demands

Mankachar: The Jal Mitra, working under the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department of South Salmara-Mankachar district submitted a memorandum to Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, urging him to take up their long-pending grievances in the Assam Legislative Assembly. The delegation, representing the Temporary Workers and Employees Council of the district’s PHE Department, met the MLA at his residence in Hatsingimari, the district headquarters.
The Jal Mitra stated that they have been facing serious hardships due to the non-payment of their dues since June 2022. In the memorandum, they demanded immediate clearance of all pending payments. They further sought wages for all trained Jalmitra as per labour laws, especially those who have completed IIT-based training. The workers also appealed for facilities and benefits as prescribed under government norms, saying these have not been provided to them so far.
Another major demand highlighted in the memorandum was the release of pending dues to Jalmitra serving under various autonomous councils, including the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. The workers also urged the MLA to intervene in the cases of Jalmitras who have been deprived of engagement and to ensure their early appointment. Regularisation of their services was also listed as a key demand.
MLA Aminul Islam, after receiving the memorandum, told reporters that he had listened to the concerns raised by the workers and assured them that their issues would be presented during the upcoming Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. He added that he would also place the matter before the government and seek necessary steps to address the long-standing grievances of the Jalmitra.