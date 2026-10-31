JK Lakshmi Cement Launches ₹11,000-Crore Project Kamakshi in Umrangso

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HAFLONG: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. marked its entry into Assam with the launch of its ambitious 'Project Kamakshi', holding the groundbreaking ceremony for an integrated cement plant in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district, on Friday.

The ceremony, held at Village Umrangso (19 Kilo), was attended by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief guest, Industries Minister Bimal Borah, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa, and Vinita Singhania, Chairperson and Managing Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

This project marks the company's first footprint in Assam and is expected to be a significant industrial initiative for Dima Hasao, a hill district with considerable potential for industrial development.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, "We had received investment proposals worth Rs 5.15 lakh crore under Advantage Assam. Over the past two years, through various efforts, we have brought projects worth approximately Rs 3 lakh crore into reality. Today, it is a matter of pride that work has started on a project worth Rs 11,000 crore in Umrangso, which will be capable of producing about 6 million tonnes of cement. JK Lakshmi Cement will implement this project. As a result, the Dima Hasao Council will receive substantial royalties, employment opportunities will be created, and Assam will progress significantly in industrialisation."

Referring to the natural beauty of the area, the Chief Minister added, "Umrangso is a very beautiful place. We have requested the council to develop homestays or good non-polluting hotels and resorts. Local people can run these and offer ethnic cuisine. Visitors will be able to enjoy the scenery while industries grow here. We are also exploring the possibility of an airport if Karbi Anglong or Dima Hasao wants it. If we can convince Delhi and bring an airport here, more tourists will come than to Shillong."

He noted that several major cement players-Dalmia, Adani Ambuja, Star, JK Lakshmi, and Jindal-are setting up plants in the region.

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