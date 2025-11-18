'Joi Zubeen Da': Ajoy Phukan Releases Powerful Tribute Song Honouring Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: As a tribute to the late music icon Zubeen Garg, well-known singer and music director Ajoy Phukan released a heart-touching tribute song titled 'Joi Zubeen Da' on the icon's 53rd birth anniversary.
The song has already created magic among listeners in Assam, presented by an ensemble of reputed voices like Neel Aakash, Rakesh Reeyan, Montu Moni Saikia, and many others who came together in unison to pay homage to the artist who changed the face of Assam's music.
Additionally, Ajoy Phukan disclosed that he wrote the track while being in prison, at a time when he was seeking justice for Zubeen Garg. In the midst of challenges and emotional turmoil, he channelled his grief, love, and longing into creating what he describes as a 'musical salute' to the man who inspired generations. The song reflects Zubeen’s warmth, courage, and unmatched connection with his fans.
Meanwhile, as the tribute song went viral, the mood was no different on the ground at Zubeen Kshetra. Scores of fans sang in unison, belting the evergreen classic by Zubeen, ‘Mayabini’, in love and remembrance.
The song stood out as a centerpiece, a testament to the unbroken devotion Zubeen Garg continues to inspire. The song not only honours his memory but also reinforces the profound cultural void he has left behind, reminding fans that Zubeen’s voice and spirit will forever echo through Assam’s musical soul.