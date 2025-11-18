'Joi Zubeen Da': Ajoy Phukan Releases Powerful Tribute Song Honouring Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: As a tribute to the late music icon Zubeen Garg, well-known singer and music director Ajoy Phukan released a heart-touching tribute song titled 'Joi Zubeen Da' on the icon's 53rd birth anniversary.

The song has already created magic among listeners in Assam, presented by an ensemble of reputed voices like Neel Aakash, Rakesh Reeyan, Montu Moni Saikia, and many others who came together in unison to pay homage to the artist who changed the face of Assam's music.