Zubeen Garg's Bust Unveiled at His Kahilipara Residence

Guwahati: Thousands of admirers came together in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 18, to mark the birth anniversary of the late singer and composer Zubeen Garg, turning his Kahilipara residence and several memorial sites into centres of remembrance throughout the day.

Fans began arriving at his home, filling the premises with devotional songs, prayers and quiet moments of reflection. The mood grew more emotional when a bust of Zubeen Garg was unveiled beside the Bakul tree he dearly loved. Family members and well-wishers gathered around the spot as the statue was revealed.

A deeply touching moment came when Zubeen’s father, Kapil Borthakur, gently touched the bust of his son, whom he lovingly called Goldie. Many in the crowd were moved to tears by the gesture. His wife, Garima Garg, along with other family members, also attended the ceremony, interacting softly with fans who had come to pay their respects.