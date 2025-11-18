Zubeen Garg's Bust Unveiled at His Kahilipara Residence

Guwahati: Thousands of admirers came together in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 18, to mark the birth anniversary of the late singer and composer Zubeen Garg, turning his Kahilipara residence and several memorial sites into centres of remembrance throughout the day.
Fans began arriving at his home, filling the premises with devotional songs, prayers and quiet moments of reflection. The mood grew more emotional when a bust of Zubeen Garg was unveiled beside the Bakul tree he dearly loved. Family members and well-wishers gathered around the spot as the statue was revealed.
A deeply touching moment came when Zubeen’s father, Kapil Borthakur, gently touched the bust of his son, whom he lovingly called Goldie. Many in the crowd were moved to tears by the gesture. His wife, Garima Garg, along with other family members, also attended the ceremony, interacting softly with fans who had come to pay their respects.
Tributes were not limited to Kahilipara. At Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, large crowds attended a series of observances organised by local organisers. The programme included a blood donation camp, Naam-Prasang, the planting of Nahor saplings and an evening ceremony where 5,000 diyas were lit. As night fell, around 500 sky lanterns were released into the sky, creating a striking and emotional sight in honour of the artist. Cultural presentations, including a Bhaona performance, brought the day’s events to a graceful close.
Across all the venues, fans are offering prayers and sharing memories of Zubeen’s life and work. The atmosphere remained one of devotion, gratitude and shared affection for a musician whose songs continue to live on in the hearts of people.