Journeys That Take Us To Nature, Culture, and Each Other

World Tourism Day 2025 promotes green investments, cultural respect, and global unity through travel.
Representative image
Guwahati: The world came together today to celebrate World Tourism Day, with the 2025 theme: “Tourism and Green Investment.” The focus this year is on transforming travel into a force for good, empowering communities, preserving cultures, and protecting the planet.

Led by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), countries hosted eco-friendly events, cultural festivals, and discussions on responsible tourism. From rural India to coastal Africa, initiatives highlighted how sustainable tourism can drive economic growth while nurturing heritage and nature.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stated, “The right investments in tourism today can create a better world tomorrow.”

