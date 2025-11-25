Joyous Community Fishing Tradition Comes Alive in Majuli

The ancient waterbody in Garmur has long been the centre of this communal activity, believed to have been practised for generations. Maintaining this timeless ritual, men, women, and even young participants waded into the waters together, turning the beel into a hub of excitement and teamwork.

Laughter and anticipation filled the air throughout the day, with fishers using traditional tools like pol, jakoi, and athuwa to catch a variety of fish, including xol, magur, and borali. Many proudly returned with their catch, while others caught puthi and mowa, keeping the essence of indigenous fishing alive.

The extravaganza was graced with the participation of foreign tourists and students from Majuli Cultural University, all joining the locals to experience the unique fishing heritage of the world's largest river island. Their participation brought an extra layer of cultural exchange and enthusiasm to the annual celebration.