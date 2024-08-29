Junior doctors hold protest rally in Kolkata amid statewide bandh

Kolkata: The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum held a protest rally in Kolkata on Wednesday demanding justice for a fellow doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August.

The rally coincides with the BJP’s call for a 12-hour Bangla Bandh across West Bengal and is meant to highlight the growing frustration within the medical community over the need for improved safety measures and swift justice.

Ahead of the rally, Dr Mazumder of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said, “Earlier our protest march was only for doctors, but today we have called everyone to join us...Yesterday, none of our doctors were present...”

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest in Asansol as well and were seen blocking railway tracks.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also joined the protests amid a 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ called by the BJP to protest the alleged police action on protesters during a protest rally in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The BJP leader participated in a rally in Kolkata’s Baguiati. Police and other security personnel wearing helmets were also present at the spot.

Sukanta Majumdar, who is the also state BJP President, told reporters, that they will start a seven-day dharna from August 29 after the Kolkata High Court permitted them.

“Kolkata HC has given us permission for a seven-day Dharna. We will start it from tomorrow...We welcome their verdict...There is no democracy here, police cannot stop firing but only stop BJP’s protest. The police can arrest BJP leaders but not the accused,” he told reporters.

On August 27, chaos broke out in the streets of Kolkata. Security personnel lobbed tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the growing protests over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress party workers also staged a protest against BJP’s 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’. TMC accused the BJP of trying to create anarchy in Bengal. (ANI)

