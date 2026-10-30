‘Justice for Zubeen’ Echoes Across Assam as AASU Holds Torchlight Processions

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged a torchlight procession in all district headquarters in the state today demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.

AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya and president Utpal Sarma said that the responsibility of backing the charge sheet submitted to the court with evidence lies with the state government. The government cannot shrug off this responsibility, they said. "We have full faith in the judiciary. However, providing concrete evidence in the case is the responsibility of the government. Bhattacharjya said the public hasn't protested because they trust the judicial system, even though they still feel pain. President Sarma said, "We won't calm down until Zubeen Garg gets justice. The culprits have to get exemplary punishments. The government should challenge the bail orders of some of the accused in the Supreme Court, as it assured the public."

Also Read: Garbhanga Reserve Forest Mining: Gauhati HC Seeks Affidavits from Forest Dept, Kamrup (M) DC