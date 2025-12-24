Karbi Anglong tense: Internet suspended as two die, police injured

Our Bureau

Guwahati: Due to the critical situation prevailing in West Karbi Anglong, Kheroni and Donkamukam for the second day on Tuesday, the state government suspended internet services for an indefinite period. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, DGP Harmeet Singh, KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang and the AASU appealed to the people in these areas to remain calm and urged the leaders of the protestors to come forward for talks to resolve the crisis. According to sources, two persons died today from injuries sustained in police firing.

Since Monday, after the trouble erupted, the DGP has been camping in Kheroni to monitor the situation and try to restore normalcy. But, on the second day of the crisis today, several shops, vehicles and houses were torched. Protestors also pelted stones at the security forces, resulting in 37 personnel getting injured.

Meanwhile, Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation. He also talked to the protestors sitting on a hunger strike and assured them that the CM is ready to hold talks with them on January 2.

The Home Department has also issued a notification, which says, "There is serious apprehension that there might be a likelihood of a breach of public peace and tranquillity in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. The Government of Assam is apprehending that social media and the internet may be used to further spread inflammatory messages, rumours, etc., that may lead to further aggravation of the situation." So, internet and mobile data service to all mobile service providers in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have been prohibited with immediate effect and until further orders. Only voice calls and fixed telephone lines will remain functional.

The Chief Minister today said that some organizations have been demanding the eviction of non-Karbi people from PGR and VGR lands for some time now. But a case on the issue is pending before the Gauhati High Court, and an interim order has been passed halting any eviction drive at present. That is why the state government has been unable to carry out evictions, the CM said, adding that eviction drives would be carried out as soon as directions are received from the High Court.

The AASU, while expressing concern over the situation, said that people should protest peacefully to press for their demands. Violence does not provide any solutions, and the state government should immediately resolve the issue.

Our Kheroni correspondent adds: Fresh violence erupted in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday afternoon, with protesters reportedly setting fire to several shops and establishments owned by non-tribal communities near Zero Point. The targeted businesses included hardware stores, grocery shops, garment outlets, fast food joints, footwear stores, and pan shops, belonging primarily to settlers from Bihari, Nepali, Bengali, and other non-tribal groups.

In response to the escalating situation, affected non-tribal residents staged counter-protests in Kheroni today, underscoring deepening communal tensions. Reports indicate that protesters from the Karbi community allegedly damaged a sacred altar dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, a deity revered in Chhath Puja celebrations, at Kheronighat, which brought forth accusations of attempts to inflame religious sentiments among non-tribal groups, particularly those from Bihar-origin communities.

Heavy police deployment has been tightened at key locations, including Kheroni Kapili Bridge, Kheronighat, Zero Point, Kheroni Charali, and surrounding areas under Kheroni Police Station. The public urged intensified patrolling in non-tribal-dominated zones to prevent further escalation.

Sources indicate that a high-level meeting was convened by the District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, attended by four MLAs, the local MP, and senior officials, to address the crisis and explore resolutions.

Our Dongkamukam Correspondent adds: Political leaders of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong appealed to the people to remain calm. MP Amarsingh Tisso, Howraghat MLA Dhorsing Ronghang, and Karbi King Longsing Ronghang, in their keynote address at Artukekang LP school playground at Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong, said that violence has no place in the society.

They were speaking at an emergency peace meeting convened by the conscious citizens and BJP leaders of the district.

"In Karbi tradition one Karbi family can't burn another Karbi house, and if one does, then it is an act of madness," MP Amarsingh Tisso said.

The political leaders urged the people to maintain harmony and not to further inflame the situation.

