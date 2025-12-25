Karbis’ Interests Must Be Protected: AASU; Situation Tense, No New Incidents

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even though no fresh incident was reported from Karbi Anglong today, an undercurrent of tension prevails in the district. Rapid Action Force and army personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, AASU said that the Chief Minister should intervene immediately, as the problem of Karbi Anglong is a problem of Assam. The interests of the Karbi people must be protected.

Regarding the situation in Karbi Anglong, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said the protestors are harbouring some misconceptions regarding eviction. "When I sit face-to-face with the protestors, I will clear up any misconceptions among them. No government can ignore the court's orders. In the case of Karbi Anglong, an interim stay order has been issued by the Gauhati High Court. The government cannot carry out any eviction drive just because the public demands it. The rights of those living on the encroached lands should also be discussed in the court."

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, "Since the past few decades, the number of non-indigenous people has been increasing in Karbi Anglong. This poses a threat to the indigenous people in the district. Karbi people are heading towards being a minority, prompting them to protest. But any protest should not be violent. A section of non-indigenous people are taking up slogans like 'Karbi go back', which is simply not acceptable. So, we seek the immediate intervention of the Chief Minister and want the issue to be solved through discussion."

On the other hand, the Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, has written to the Chief Minister to intervene in the Karbi Anglong issue and resolve it amicably. He asked the CM to call an all-party meeting. Without affecting the interests of the Karbi people, the government should work out the issue of non-Karbis through alternative means. The non-Karbi people have been living in the district for a long time, and most of them are Indian citizens, he stated.

Our Kheroni Correspondent adds: The situation in West Karbi Anglong district remained calm overnight with some fresh incidents reported as of Wednesday morning, following three days of violent protests over demands for eviction of alleged encroachers from protected grazing reserves.

Security forces, including units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and additional paramilitary personnel, conducted flag marches in disturbed areas of Kheroni this afternoon to restore public confidence and maintain peace and harmony. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, night curfew and mobile internet suspension continue in West Karbi Anglong and neighbouring Karbi Anglong districts to prevent further escalation.

The unrest, which began escalating on December 22, stemmed from long-standing demands by Karbi tribal organisations to evict alleged illegal settlers from Village Grazing Reserves (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) lands. Protests intensified after a hunger strike and reports of misinformation regarding the treatment of agitators emerged.

On Wednesday, thousands from the Bengali-speaking and other non-tribal communities staged protests at Forest Bazar, on the border between West Karbi Anglong and Hojai districts, blocking roads and demanding justice for the victims, protection for non-tribal residents, and the arrest of those responsible, including protester leader Litsong Rongphar. Placards called for peace, with one message urging Karbi communities to allow harmonious coexistence.

