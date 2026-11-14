Karnataka Congress Vows to Restore Pre-2022 Anti-Conversion Law Amid Minority Concerns

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad said on Thursday that the Karnataka government would restore the anti-conversion law to its pre-2022 form, signalling the party's intent to fulfil its poll promise of rolling back the amendments made by the previous BJP government in the state.

This statement assumes significance, as the state government has not yet made any public announcement on the issue.

Hariprasad said this as a response to Dalit and minority groups accusing the Congress government of reneging on its promise to withdraw the amended law. Hariprasad said, "We will fulfil the commitment made by the party. We will bring back the pre-2022 anti-conversion law."

He said Congress was not founded on caste or religion. "Congress represents the entire India, and we listen to all views," he said.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act has faced opposition from minority groups since its introduction. Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado and several forums have sought its repeal. (Agencies)

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