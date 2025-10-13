Kaziranga’s Dr Sonali Ghosh Becomes First Indian to Win Prestigious WCPA-Kenton Miller Award

Guwahati: In a proud moment for India, Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has become the first Indian to receive the WCPA-Kenton Miller Award for innovation in national parks and protected area sustainability.

The honour was conferred at the IUCN World Conservation Congress held in Abu Dhabi, recognising Dr Ghosh’s exemplary leadership and innovative approach in advancing biodiversity conservation through inclusive and community-led management models in Assam’s globally renowned Kaziranga landscape.

Instituted by the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA), the Kenton Miller Award celebrates individuals who demonstrate outstanding innovation and dedication in strengthening the management and sustainability of protected areas worldwide.

Dr Ghosh’s work has been widely acclaimed for integrating local communities into the heart of Kaziranga’s conservation strategy from habitat restoration and anti-poaching initiatives to livelihood-based conservation partnerships.

Her recognition marks a milestone for India’s conservation community, highlighting the country’s growing influence in global environmental leadership and sustainable management of natural heritage.