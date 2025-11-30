KBPL Season 2 Begins with Grand Inauguration at South-Salmara Mankachar

Mankachar: The much-awaited KBPL Season 2 cricket tournament kicked off with grandeur and emotion at the Kharuabandha Janata Higher Secondary School playground in the South Salmara–Mankachar district on Saturday evening. The inaugural programme held at 7 PM attracted an overwhelming crowd as several thousand spectators flocked to witness the opening.

One of the highlights was the heartfelt tribute to Assam's most beloved singing icon, Zubeen Garg. As the proceedings continued, lights from mobile phone flashlights illuminated the entire field, and the crowd joined in unison to sing his melodious songs in tribute to him.