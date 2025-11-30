KBPL Season 2 Begins with Grand Inauguration at South-Salmara Mankachar

Mankachar: The much-awaited KBPL Season 2 cricket tournament kicked off with grandeur and emotion at the Kharuabandha Janata Higher Secondary School playground in the South Salmara–Mankachar district on Saturday evening. The inaugural programme held at 7 PM attracted an overwhelming crowd as several thousand spectators flocked to witness the opening.
One of the highlights was the heartfelt tribute to Assam's most beloved singing icon, Zubeen Garg. As the proceedings continued, lights from mobile phone flashlights illuminated the entire field, and the crowd joined in unison to sing his melodious songs in tribute to him.
The event was graced by several distinguished personalities, including social worker and chief guest Nekibur Zaman Monu, Zilla Parishad Vice-Chairman Wahidur Rahman, Social Worker Samar Pal, school principal Ayesha Khatun, retired principal Abdul Baten Sarkar, Sajibul Molla, social worker Khalilur Rahman, and Sanowar Rahman, among others. Their presence added significance to the occasion, highlighting the community’s support for sports and youth engagement.
The opening match of the tournament was contested between Rajabala from Meghalaya and Jangal from Mankachar. The thrilling face-off attracted thousands of enthusiastic spectators who filled the venue with cheers, energy, and excitement.
The successful inauguration marked a promising start to KBPL Season 2, blending sportsmanship with cultural emotion.