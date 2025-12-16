Kokrajhar Rail Blockade Suspended After Centre Assures Talks

Kokrajhar: The indefinite rail blockade announced by Kamatapur nationalist organisations at Salakati in Kokrajhar district has been temporarily suspended. The decision was taken after the Central Government reportedly assured the protesting groups that their leadership would be invited for talks within the next seven days.

On Tuesday, several organisations, including the Kamatapur State Demand Committee (KSDC), All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU), Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA), Kamatapur People’s Party United (KPPU) and others had made preparations to block railway tracks. The protest was planned from the Padmabil Lakshmi Temple premises at Puthi Gaon village, near Salakati railway station.

The groups had called for an indefinite rail blockade to press for key demands, including a speedy peace agreement with KLO and KLO (KN), the reconstitution of a separate Kamatapur or Greater Cooch Behar state, granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community, and constitutional recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi and Kamatapuri languages.

However, before the blockade could begin, the organisations announced a temporary suspension of the agitation. KSDC Kokrajhar district president Baniram Barman stated that the decision was taken in view of the Centre’s assurance to initiate dialogue with the movement leaders within seven days.