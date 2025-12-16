Kokrajhar Rail Blockade Suspended After Centre Assures Talks

Kokrajhar: The indefinite rail blockade announced by Kamatapur nationalist organisations at Salakati in Kokrajhar district has been temporarily suspended. The decision was taken after the Central Government reportedly assured the protesting groups that their leadership would be invited for talks within the next seven days.
On Tuesday, several organisations, including the Kamatapur State Demand Committee (KSDC), All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU), Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA), Kamatapur People’s Party United (KPPU) and others had made preparations to block railway tracks. The protest was planned from the Padmabil Lakshmi Temple premises at Puthi Gaon village, near Salakati railway station.
The groups had called for an indefinite rail blockade to press for key demands, including a speedy peace agreement with KLO and KLO (KN), the reconstitution of a separate Kamatapur or Greater Cooch Behar state, granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community, and constitutional recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi and Kamatapuri languages.
However, before the blockade could begin, the organisations announced a temporary suspension of the agitation. KSDC Kokrajhar district president Baniram Barman stated that the decision was taken in view of the Centre’s assurance to initiate dialogue with the movement leaders within seven days.
He warned that if the promised talks do not take place within the stipulated time, or if the discussions turn out to be an eyewash, the organisations would launch a much stronger and more intense agitation in the coming days.
Earlier in the day, large numbers of supporters from various Koch-Rajbongshi and Kamatapur organisations had gathered at the Padmabil Lakshmi Temple ground with the intention of moving towards the railway tracks. The area witnessed heightened tension as protestors raised slogans in support of their long-standing demands.
Although train services were not disrupted due to the suspension, the situation reflected the growing unrest among the Koch-Rajbongshi and Kamatapur communities. Protesters made it clear that the temporary withdrawal of the blockade should not be seen as a retreat, but as a gesture to allow space for dialogue.
The coming week is expected to be crucial, as the future course of the movement will depend on the Centre’s response and the outcome of the proposed talks.