Manipur Forces Capture Four Militants, Including Leader of Banned Kuki Outfit

Imphal: Security personnel in Manipur have detained four militants in a series of targeted operations, among them Paokholen Guite, the self-styled commander-in-chief of the proscribed Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA). He was arrested in Churachandpur district, with authorities recovering two AK-47 rifles, 181 rounds of ammunition, ₹1 lakh in cash, and a vehicle from his possession.

Elsewhere in Imphal West and Thoubal, three operatives of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were taken into custody on charges of extorting money from local businesses, brick kilns and quarry workers. Investigators also link the group to last month’s deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Bishnupur.

Officials said the arrests mark a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on militant activity, aimed at dismantling extortion rackets and cross-border trafficking networks that have long fuelled unrest in the state.