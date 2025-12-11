Nagaon Gears Up for NCW Chief’s Visit with High-Level Coordination Meet

Nagaon: In a key build-up to the scheduled visit of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson to Nagaon on December 12, Assam State Commission for Women Chairperson Angoorlata Deka chaired a high-level coordination meeting on December 9 at the District Commissioner’s conference hall.

The meeting brought together senior officials from major departments to review preparations and fine-tune strategies for the upcoming visit. Deka stressed the urgent need to reinvigorate women’s cells at district, sub-divisional and block levels, noting that these platforms are vital for timely and structured justice delivery for women. She urged all departments to work in close coordination to strengthen these grassroots systems.

Emphasising accessible support for women in distress, she called for widespread promotion of the 181 Women’s Helpline and the dedicated assistance number 9435196263 (available through both phone and WhatsApp). Ensuring these helplines are visible and approachable across the district, she said, must be treated as a priority.