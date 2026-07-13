Large Areas in Assam Tribal Belts Still Under Encroachment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dispur is prioritising the eviction of encroachers from forest lands in the state, but encroachment in tribal belts and blocks still exists. There are 47 tribal belts and blocks in the state, and 30 of them are outside the BTR.

Tribal belts and blocks in Assam are specific regions established under Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886. Designed to protect indigenous communities, the sale, lease, or transfer of land to non-tribals in these areas is strictly restricted.

As per the latest available information, there is a total of 32,88,576 bigha of land in the 30 tribal belts and blocks outside the BTR. Of this total, more than 61,153 bigha of land in five of the districts having tribal belts and blocks are under encroachment.

The district-wise breakup of encroached land is as follows: Goalpara has 16 bigha, 2 katha and 2 lessa under encroachment; Hojai has over 8,328 bigha; Kamrup Metro has 1,777 bigha, 1 katha and 7 lessa; Kamrup has above 1,626 bigha; and Lakhimpur has around 49,405 bigha.

In addition to these figures, encroachment also exists in tribal belts and blocks in the Bongaigaon, Morigaon and Nagaon districts. Tribal belts and blocks in Bongaigaon comprise a total of 2,977 bigha, 2 katha and 14 lessa of land; Morigaon 1,57,068 bigha, 4 katha and 13 lessa; and Nagaon 7,62,849 bigha, 1 katha and 7 lessa of land.

The All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) has continually expressed concern over the encroachment of land in tribal belts and blocks and is seeking the intervention of the state government to clear the land. The Gauhati High Court had also directed the state government to clear the encroachments.

Encroachment of land in tribal belts and blocks is also a source of constant worry for the protected classes of people, and the state government should step up its efforts to evict the encroachers in their greater interest.

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