Shyamkanu Mahanta Approached Supreme Court Before Arrest in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: Cultural entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the ongoing investigation into the death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg, had approached the Supreme Court before his arrest.

On September 30, while still in Singapore, Mahanta filed a petition in the Apex Court through advocate Raj Kamal. The move was seen as a preemptive attempt to safeguard his legal rights ahead of his return to India. However, a day later, on October 1, he was arrested by Assam Police at New Delhi airport after immigration authorities detained him.

Following his arrest, Mahanta’s legal battle has now shifted to seeking bail before lower courts. His arrest coincided with fresh developments in the case, as Assam Police confirmed the addition of Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which prescribes punishment for murder, including death penalty or life imprisonment against him and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma.

Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said, “We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now. The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail.”

The case continues to draw nationwide attention, with investigators maintaining strict confidentiality while probing the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise. Mahanta’s Supreme Court move, followed by his arrest, has now added a significant legal dimension to the already high-profile case.