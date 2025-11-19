Legendary Cricketer Anil Kumble Visits Kaziranga, Praises Park’s Conservation Model

Kaziranga: Former Indian cricketer and cricketing legend Anil Kumble visited Kaziranga National Park this week as part of his two-day tour to Assam. Kumble arrived on Tuesday and began his visit by exploring the Burapahar and Bagori forest ranges, where he observed Kaziranga’s diverse wildlife and interacted with forest officials.

On Wednesday morning, the former spinner toured the Kohora range. Clearly impressed, Kumble said he was deeply moved by the beauty of Kaziranga and praised the national park’s globally recognised conservation model, especially its efforts to protect the one-horned rhinoceros. During the safari, he sighted rhinos, hoolock gibbons and several species of birds. With a camera in hand, he also captured photographs of birds and other wildlife.

Speaking to reporters, Kumble expressed confidence that the Indian cricket team would soon regain its rhythm in the upcoming Test match scheduled to be held in Guwahati. He added that Assam has no shortage of sporting talent and appreciated the growing interest in cricket across the state.

Kumble urged people from all over the country to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience its natural splendour. Calling it one of India’s most remarkable wildlife destinations, he encouraged tourists to explore the park and witness its unique biodiversity.