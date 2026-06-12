PM Modi pays Tributes as Indian Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Indian shooter and renowned coach Jaspal Rana, who passed away today in New Delhi at the age of 49.

Rana had been battling health complications and was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last. As per reports suggest that he fell ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich on 11th June and subsequently underwent a medical procedure in Delhi.

Paying tribute to the shooting icon, Prime Minister Modi described his death as a profound loss to Indian sport. In a post on twitter , he praised Rana’s extraordinary achievements as a shooter and his invaluable contribution as a mentor who guided and inspired generations of young athletes. The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to Rana’s family, friends and the wider sporting fraternity.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than 3 decades. He remains the country’s most successful athlete at the Commonwealth Games, having won 15 medals, including nine gold, four silver and two bronze, across four editions of the Games between 1994 and 2006.

His success extended to the Asian Games, where he secured four gold medals and one silver. Among his most celebrated achievements was winning three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games despite competing with a high fever.

After his retirement from competitive shooting, Rana dedicated himself to coaching and talent development. As a junior national coach, he played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of several leading shooters, including Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary. He later reunited with Bhaker after a well-publicised fallout, helping guide her successful campaign at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she won two bronze medals.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India’s high-performance coach for pistol events.