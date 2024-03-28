Lok Sabha election 2024: Paid holiday, dry days directed by Election Commission of India

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In light of the Lok Sabha election 2024, scheduled to be held in three phases in the state on April 19, April 26, and May 7, the employees of any business, trade, or any other establishment entitled to vote will get a paid holiday on polling day.

Moreover, the state government has been directed to declare a ‘dry day’ during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the poll in every phase and on the counting day of June 4, 2024.

Regarding this, the Election Commission of India has sent a directive to the chief secretary of the state and the chief electoral officer.

According to the letter, ‘Dry Day’ shall be declared and notified under the relevant State/UT laws as is appropriate during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of polls in every phase as indicated in the Commission’s notification with respect to polling day for an election in that polling area where general elections to Lok Sabha are being held. This will include the date of the re-poll, if any.

The Commission further directed that the date on which counting of votes is to be taken up, i.e., June 4, 2024, shall also be declared ‘Dry Day’ under the relevant laws.

Moreover, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, or other establishments selling or serving liquor shall be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone on the aforesaid days, the letter states.

Regarding the paid holiday on polling day, the directive states that every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People (Lok Sabha) should be granted a holiday on the day of the poll. Also, no deduction or abatement of the wages of any such person can be made on account of a holiday having been granted, and if such person is employed on the basis that she or he would not ordinarily receive wages for such a day, she or he shall nonetheless be paid for such a day the wages she or he would have drawn had not a holiday been granted to her or him on that day.

In the event of an employer contravening the directions issued, such employer shall be punishable with a fine, it was further stated.

