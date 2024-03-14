Lok Sabha Elections: Female voters outnumber males in electoral rolls in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An interesting fact about the Lok Sabha elections in the state this year is that female voters in the electoral rolls for six of the 14 constituencies outnumber male electors.

According to the state’s final photo electoral rolls for 2024, the total number of voters is 2,43,01,960. Of this, 1,21,79,358 are male voters, and 1,21,22,602 are female voters. An analysis of the electoral rolls in six of the 14 parliamentary constituencies showed that there are more female voters in these six constituencies—Guwahati, Diphu, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat.

In the Guwahati parliamentary constituency, the total number of electors is 20,13,145. Out of this, 10,20,425 are females, as compared to 9,92,720 male voters.

In Diphu parliamentary constituency, there is a total number of 8,92,789 voters, of which 4,47,704 are female voters and the remaining 4,45,084 are male voters.

As for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, the total number of electors is 16,25,364. Of this, while females comprise 8,15,252 voters, male voters number 8,10,112. Similarly, of the 15,66,241 total voters in Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency, while there are 7,84,447 female voters, the male voters are 7,81,794.

In the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency, the total number of voters is 16,50,706. Of this total number of voters, 8,43,771 are females, and 8,06,935 are males. Also, in Jorhat parliamentary constituency, of the total number of 17,18,372 voters, there are 8,71,620 female electors, as compared to 8,46,752 male ones. From the above statistics, it is clear that female voters are likely to play a key role in the Lok Sabha polls this time.

