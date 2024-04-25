Lok Sabha poll: Officials leave for remote poll stations in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After the closure of campaigning for the second phase of the Lok Sabha poll in the state, the stage is now set for the poll battle between the candidates on April 26. With many polling stations located in remote and hard-to-access places in the constituencies headed for the poll in the second phase, polling officials assigned to these places are already on their way with the requisite election machinery.

Five parliamentary constituencies are going to the polls on Friday, April 26. The constituencies are Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon.

The political campaign for the five constituencies was wrapped up by 5 p.m. today. On the last day, the electioneering reached a feverish pitch with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, APCC president Bhupen Borah, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, MLA Akhil Gogoi, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah, and others addressing their final poll rallies for the second phase.

The Chief Minister addressed election rallies in places like Dalgaon, Laharighat, Mazbat, Bezera, and Kamalpur in Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies. After the conclusion of today’s rallies, the CM took to his official handle on social media platforms to say, “I am concluding my campaign for Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections by addressing a huge Vijay Sankalp Sabha at Kamalpur in Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency. Also, people of Laharighat in Nagaon Lok Sabha know their one vote can protect our minority sisters from the bane of polygamy and child marriage.”

Meanwhile, Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah campaigned in the Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituencies, respectively. Sarbananda Sonowal participated in a campaign to support the Karimganj BJP candidate.

On the other hand, Bhupen Borah took to the campaign trail in support of the Nagaon Congress candidate in Moirabari. Similarly, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, MLA Akhil Gogoi, and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also participated in poll rallies in various parts of the Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

Of the five parliamentary constituencies headed for the poll in the second phase, four of them were held by the BJP, while the Nagaon parliamentary seat was occupied by the Congress.

According to the Election Department of Assam, a total of 77,09,276 electors will seal the fate of 61 candidates in five parliamentary constituencies in the state in the second phase of polling on April 26.

Karimganj constituency has the highest number of 24 candidates in the second phase of the Lok Sabha poll. Diphu, on the other hand, has the lowest number of five candidates. The Nagaon constituency has 13 candidates, Darrang-Udalguri has 11, and Silchar constituency has eight candidates vying for seats in their respective constituencies.

The number of polling stations in the second phase is 9133. Darrang-Udalguri has the highest number of polling stations, with a total of 2622.

Also, dry days for 48 hours in the five constituencies came into effect at 5 p.m. today, April 24, to ensure free and fair polls.

