'Mahajoot' will protect Assamese identity, says Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

GUWAHATI: "This time, the people of Assam are going to vote for the Congress-led 'Mahajoot' (Grand Alliance) and save the State and the Assamese identity. The pulse on the ground assures us that the people of Assam are with us; and we will secure a resounding victory. Our 'Mahajoot' will protect the identity of the State," said Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh, while addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan here on Thursday.

He further said, "This time, the people of Assam will not only vote, but through this vote, they will seal victory on their struggle against unemployment, price rise, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and an economy that has come to a standstill."

Baghel added, "In Assam, the BJP is scared and is on the back foot. The BJP has no answers to the real issues being confronted by the people of Assam. The biggest issues in Assam include unemployment, inflation, annual devastations from floods, tea-plantation workers' livelihood, and syndicates of smugglers dominating the government."

Referring to the '5 Guarantees' of the Congress, Baghel stressed, "The Congress party has one stand. We oppose the CAA and will leave no stone unturned to nullify it. The Congress-led 'Mahajoot' is seeking votes by giving the people of Assam the guarantee that our party will never allow Assam to become a detention centre. One of the most important issues for Assam is the CAA. The BJP leaders should tell the people of Assam as to what they think about implementing the CAA in Assam.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has time and again announced that we will not allow the CAA to be implemented in Assam, under any circumstances. Among the '5 Guarantees' given by the Congress, we have promised that rigorous attempts will be made by the Congress party to repeal this law that threatens to divide people."

Also present on the occasion was AICC (All India Congress Committee) spokesperson Prof. Gourav Vallabh, besides other party leaders.

