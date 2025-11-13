Major Eviction Drive in Hojai: Over 1,000 illegal structures demolished

Additionally, security forces, including police and forest officials, were deployed in large numbers to ensure the drive was smooth and peaceful. Authorities said the operation was against long-standing encroachments that, over time, had spread over several hectares of government land, hindering conservation and development works.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in response to the drive, said his government would not budge an inch from its stand on forest protection and ensuring maintenance of law and order.