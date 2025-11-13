Major Eviction Drive in Hojai: Over 1,000 illegal structures demolished

Hojai: In a massive anti-encroachment drive, the district administration in Hojai demolished more than 1,000 illegal structures, considered to be among the largest eviction drives in the region this year. The crackdown was carried out as part of the Assam government's sustained effort to clear encroached forest and government land.
Additionally, security forces, including police and forest officials, were deployed in large numbers to ensure the drive was smooth and peaceful. Authorities said the operation was against long-standing encroachments that, over time, had spread over several hectares of government land, hindering conservation and development works.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in response to the drive, said his government would not budge an inch from its stand on forest protection and ensuring maintenance of law and order.
Furthermore, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said that eviction drives would be conducted throughout Assam without any hindrance to provide a clean and safe environment" to all. "The government remains fully committed to freeing public and forest land from illegal occupation. There will be no delay or compromise in such operations," the Chief Minister asserted.
The latest eviction comes amid the state's broader campaign to reclaim land for environmental protection and public infrastructure projects. Officials added that similar drives are being planned in other districts over the coming weeks to reinforce the government's stance on zero tolerance toward encroachment.