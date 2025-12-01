Major Liquor Smuggling Attempt Foiled in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have busted what appears to be a well-organised cross-border smuggling network operating along the India–Myanmar border, leading to a major seizure of illegal liquor and foreign-manufactured cigarettes. The operation was carried out at T. Bungmol Junction under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district, where personnel intercepted a two-wheeler suspected of transporting contraband items.

While the checking was on, security officials recovered 6,477 bottles of foreign-made liquor, packed in multiple consignments. The seized items included 6,140 full bottles, 145 half bottles, and 192 quarter bottles, indicating a steady inflow of smuggled alcohol meant for illegal distribution within the state. Alongside the liquor, officials also seized 400 packets of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, packed in two cartons.