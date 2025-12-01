Major Liquor Smuggling Attempt Foiled in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have busted what appears to be a well-organised cross-border smuggling network operating along the India–Myanmar border, leading to a major seizure of illegal liquor and foreign-manufactured cigarettes. The operation was carried out at T. Bungmol Junction under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district, where personnel intercepted a two-wheeler suspected of transporting contraband items.
While the checking was on, security officials recovered 6,477 bottles of foreign-made liquor, packed in multiple consignments. The seized items included 6,140 full bottles, 145 half bottles, and 192 quarter bottles, indicating a steady inflow of smuggled alcohol meant for illegal distribution within the state. Alongside the liquor, officials also seized 400 packets of foreign-manufactured cigarettes, packed in two cartons.
Two individuals identified as Thangjamang Haokip (26) of Yangoubung Village in Moreh and Haumuanlal Zou (35) of Lhanghoi Village in Tengnoupal were taken into custody. Both are believed to be working for a network linked to smugglers based outside India.
Authorities said that the operation highlights the persistent challenge of cross-border illegal trade in the region, which continues to boost parallel markets despite ongoing security measures. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network behind the racket.