Man Kills Woman on Road in Hailakandi; Police Launch Hunt For Accused

Guwahati : A shocking incident took place in Hailakandi district where a woman was brutally murdered on the roadside .The incident happened at Gaglacherra Tea Estate under Lala Police Station . The victim has been identified as Rita Rajwar, a local resident of the area.

According to police reports, Rita was attacked and killed by a man named Guddu Pashi, who allegedly slit her throat with a machete before fleeing the scene. Locals said that the two knew each other and a love affair is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

Soon after the incident, locals informed the police. Officers from Lala Police Station rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post mortem examination . Police have started an investigation and launched a search operation to find Guddu, who is still on the run.

The incident has left the local people in shock .Many have demanded strict action and quick justice for the victim. Police have assured that the accused will be caught soon and brought to justice.