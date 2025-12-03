Tribal Villages in South Hailakandi Still Await Basic Development After 78 Years

Approximately 5,000 voters live in these areas. Locals allege that the constituency’s MLA, Sujam Uddin Laskar, has failed to initiate meaningful development during his decade-long tenure. Residents also recall that former MLA and Minister Gautam Roy, during the Congress government, had similarly neglected these backward regions.

Speaking to reporters, Rupjoy Riyang, a resident, said, “The Riyang villages in South Hailakandi are completely deprived of development. Roads are absent, people rely on boats, and there are no internal pathways. Our MLA has never visited these areas nor has raised our issues in the Assam Assembly. Politicians only visit during elections, make promises, and vanish afterwards.”

As frustration erupted, residents got determined to make their voices heard and are demanding urgent government intervention to ensure the Riyang community is no longer left behind in Assam’s development story.