Manipur ASHA Worker Walks 28 km Through Forests to Deliver Polio Vaccines in Remote Village

Imphal: In an inspiring display of commitment and compassion, Meidinliu Newmai, a 50-year-old ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker from Nenloung Atangkhullen in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, walked 28 kilometres through dense forests, unconstructed roads, and across five rivers to deliver polio vaccines to children in a remote village.

Serving at Tamei Primary Health Centre since 2007, Newmai has been a vital bridge between the healthcare system and some of Manipur’s most inaccessible communities. On this occasion, she carried a polio vaccine carrier on foot to ensure that 17 children in her area received their oral polio drops as part of the state’s Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) campaign.

Her journey marked by rugged terrain, long hours, and physical strain has drawn nationwide admiration after her story went viral on social media. Many hailed her as a symbol of dedication and resilience, representing thousands of unsung frontline workers who ensure healthcare reaches even the farthest corners of the state.

Beyond vaccination, Newmai’s service extends to health education, sanitation awareness, maternity care, and providing first-contact medical assistance to villagers. Her unwavering commitment reflects the spirit of India’s public health mission: ensuring no child is left unvaccinated, no matter how remote the journey.