Manipur CM Gives 15-Day Ultimatum to Surrender Illegal Arms or Face Legal Action

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday appealed to people possessing illegal weapons in both the hill and valley regions to surrender them within 15 days or face action as per the law.

Addressing a function organised for the display of recovered arms, ammunition and explosives at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal, the Chief Minister urged those in possession of illegal arms to hand them over through their respective MLAs or the District Superintendent of Police. The display of the recovered arms, ammunition and explosives was organised as part of the government's initiatives aimed at restoring normalcy and strengthening peace and security in the state. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur CM and citizens donate Rs 1 crore to Assam CM Relief Fund for flood relief