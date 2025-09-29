Manipur Government Declares Kharungpat Wetland as Protected Bird Sanctuary
Imphal: Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Manipur, has announced that Kharungpat, a 227-hectare wetland located in southern Kakching district, will be officially declared a bird sanctuary to safeguard bird species, especially those that are threatened, vulnerable, or experiencing population decline.
Following an on-site visit and assessment of the Kharungpat water body, Bajpai held discussions with concerned officials. During a special meeting, he confirmed that the site is being developed into a designated bird sanctuary, with support from the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and local communities.
Kharungpat already hosts a large number of migratory birds, and the declaration aims to protect its biodiversity and encourage eco-tourism. The move is also in line with demands from the local MLA, Zilla Parishad members, civil society groups, and residents, who highlighted its ecological importance.
The sanctuary will provide protected habitats for nesting, breeding, and feeding, benefiting both resident and migratory bird populations, while also serving as a hub for research, education, and sustainable tourism.
Bajpai noted that the Forest Department has initiated the process under Section 18 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and emphasized that the final declaration requires a formal notification from the Deputy Commissioner after all statutory steps are completed.
Meanwhile, L. Joykumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, added that for a wetland to qualify as a Ramsar Site, it must meet specific criteria, including hosting over 20,000 migratory birds, a benchmark already met by Kharungpat.
The move marks a significant step toward enhancing avian conservation efforts and preserving one of Manipur’s vital wetland ecosystems.