Manipur Government Declares Kharungpat Wetland as Protected Bird Sanctuary

Kharungpat already hosts a large number of migratory birds, and the declaration aims to protect its biodiversity and encourage eco-tourism. The move is also in line with demands from the local MLA, Zilla Parishad members, civil society groups, and residents, who highlighted its ecological importance.

The sanctuary will provide protected habitats for nesting, breeding, and feeding, benefiting both resident and migratory bird populations, while also serving as a hub for research, education, and sustainable tourism.

Bajpai noted that the Forest Department has initiated the process under Section 18 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and emphasized that the final declaration requires a formal notification from the Deputy Commissioner after all statutory steps are completed.

Meanwhile, L. Joykumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, added that for a wetland to qualify as a Ramsar Site, it must meet specific criteria, including hosting over 20,000 migratory birds, a benchmark already met by Kharungpat.

The move marks a significant step toward enhancing avian conservation efforts and preserving one of Manipur’s vital wetland ecosystems.