Manipur Government Flags ‘Delicate Issues’ Amid Ongoing Concerns

Imphal: Manipur government on Saturday said it has taken note of all the points raised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), adding that action on several issues has already begun, including the investigation into the Tronglaobi incident.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said that while some of the demands are being actively addressed, others are “delicate in nature” and require thorough discussion before any decision is taken.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand said, “Our DGP and NIA’s IG are talking frequently. A meeting also took place, and the government wants to catch the culprit as soon as possible. The Tronglaobi incident is a horrific incident. The government is considering this case as a very important case. We are trying to settle it as soon as possible.”

On April 7, suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residence around 1:00 AM in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was also left injured in the attack.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said the state has been witnessing a tense situation since April 7 and reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring peace through dialogue.

He stated that the government had invited the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) for talks on April 22, but the group did not participate and also boycotted the meeting on April 23.

Calling this “very sad,” he urged the outfit to engage in discussions instead of protests.

Govindas Konthoujam said, “There is a tense situation in our state since the 7th of April...We invited the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) for talks on 22nd April, for talks but they didn’t participate in the talks. They boycotted our meeting on 23rd April also. This is very sad...We want to resolve these tensions through talks.”

On the protest held by COCOMI earlier in the day, the state Home Minister said, “We hoped that the rally would be held peacefully, but the situation turned tense.”

He confirmed that some members of the COCOMI submitted a memorandum to the CM office.

”We have given an answer to all the questions raised by them...The government is doing all efforts to ensure peace in the state...We urge the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) to resolve the tensions through talks,” he said.

On the question of arrests, the government said it is not possible to provide a fixed timeline but assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

The press conference was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, along with other ministers and MLAs.

A large number of people under the aegis of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) held a massive rally on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to the Manipur government, raising seven key questions over the ongoing situation in the state. Protesters demanded a formal response from the government on issues including rehabilitation.

Nahakpam Shanta, Assistant Convenor and Spokesperson, COCOMI, said, “One of the aspects we want is the abrogation of Suspension of Operations (SoO); we want an answer to the narco-terrorism in Manipur and the various people killed after the May 2023 incident.”

He also claimed that the previous government had assured that all 60,000 displaced persons would be returned to their homes by March 31, 2026, but said the commitment has not been fulfilled. “We will not be submitting a memorandum anymore after this. We expect the Manipur government to give a befitting reply on the 7-point,” he added.

We will be compelled to further democratic agitations, Shanta warned, if “government fails to come up with an answer in the next few days.” (ANI)

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