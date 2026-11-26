IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio, and discussed various important issues, including peace, development and cooperation between the two states, officials said.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, during the meeting held at the Chief Minister's official bungalow in Babupara in Imphal several key issues concerning peace, development and mutual trust between the two neighbouring states were discussed.

Taking to his official X account, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said "Met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, Dr Neiphiu Rio, at my official residence in Babupara, Imphal. He was accompanied by Hon'ble MLA and Advisor to HCM, Nagaland, Shri Achumbemo Kikon."

"We held a constructive meeting to further strengthen mutual trust and cooperation between the states. The meeting was also attended by the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri Losii Dikho and the NPF (Naga People's Front) State President and Hon'ble MLA, Shri Awangbou Newmai," Khemchand Singh said.

The Naga People's Front (NPF), which has five MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, is an ally of the BJP-led government in the state.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho is also a senior NPF leader.

Three districts of Manipur - Tamenglong, Senapati and Ukhrul - share an inter-state boundary with Nagaland to the north.

A significant number of Naga people live in six Manipur districts - Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Noney and Senapati - which lie along the borders with Nagaland and Myanmar.

More than 60 people have reportedly been killed and dozens of houses torched in clashes between Naga and Kuki-Zo communities since February this year.

The violence has largely been concentrated in Ukhrul, Kamjong, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong and Noney districts, as well as parts of Senapati district.

At least four members of the Naga community, including a mother and her son, were shot dead in a suspected ambush allegedly carried out by Kuki militants along National Highway-2 (NH-2), the Imphal-Dimapur highway, at New Haven in Ukhrul district on November 13.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and senior Naga leader Losii Dikho had earlier called for dialogue and reconciliation to find a lasting solution to the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state.

Various Naga community organisations, including the United Naga Council (UNC), Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) and the All Naga Students' Association Manipur (ANSAM), have organised a series of agitations to protest the killings of men and women allegedly by suspected militants in Manipur.

The meeting between the two Chief Ministers assumes significance in the backdrop of the prevailing security situation and ethnic tensions in Manipur, as well as the need to strengthen peace, mutual understanding and cooperation between the neighbouring states. (IANS)

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