Manipur Police Convoy Attacked in Chandel Amid Heightened Ethnic Strife

Guwahati: A police convoy in Manipur came under attack late on Wednesday night in Chandel district, underscoring the state’s continuing ethnic unrest. The incident occurred at Longja village, where officials said a group of Kuki women initially blocked the road by standing in front of the vehicles. Shortly afterwards, a mob launched the assault, leaving several vehicles damaged, including one belonging to the Additional Superintendent of Police.

Authorities confirmed that while no major injuries were reported, the attack has further heightened tensions in the region. The state has been reeling from ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 2023, violence that has claimed more than 260 lives and forced thousands from their homes.

Kuki organisations have repeatedly accused state security forces of siding with the Meitei community, allegations that have deepened mistrust on the ground. Wednesday’s assault is the latest in a series of flashpoints that continue to challenge peace efforts.

With Manipur under President’s Rule, security has been tightened in sensitive pockets of the state. Officials have urged calm, stressing that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the attack.

The fresh outbreak of violence underscores the fragile security situation in the region and the urgent need for dialogue to restore normalcy.