Manipur shutdowns paralyse life across valley and hill districts

IMPHAL: Normal life in both the Imphal valley and the Naga-inhabited hill areas of Manipur continued to be disrupted on Wednesday as shutdowns called by different organisations remained in force, officials said.

Despite appeals by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, the protesting organisations have continued their agitations, severely affecting normal activities in 12 out of the state’s 16 districts.

The shutdown in the Imphal valley -- covering five to six districts -- was called by the Meira Paibis (women torchbearers), one of the most influential women’s groups, along with various civil society organisations (CSOs).

The protest is against the killing of two minor children and the injury of their mother, allegedly by suspected Kuki militants, in Bishnupur district on April 7.

The shutdown, which came into effect from midnight on April 18, has led to a near-complete halt in daily life across the valley, predominantly inhabited by the Meitei community.

Members of the Meira Paibis and groups of women protesters have been blocking roads at several locations and restricting the movement of vehicles.

According to police, both passenger and commercial vehicles have gone off the roads, while shops, business establishments, and roadside vendors have remained closed, contributing to widespread disruption.

In the hill regions, including Ukhrul district, the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur, has separately called a total shutdown across all Naga-inhabited areas of the state from midnight on April 19.

The UNC announced the shutdown to protest the killing of two Naga civilians, including a retired Indian Army personnel, in Ukhrul district on April 18, allegedly by suspected Kuki militants.

The Chief Minister and the Home Minister have separately appealed to civil society organisations and the public to reconsider and withdraw the shutdowns in the interest of public welfare and the normal functioning of the state.

While inaugurating a Block Development Office of Wangjing-Tentha C.D. Block in Thoubal district on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed strong resentment over the ongoing shutdowns, stating that such unwarranted and senseless activities create confusion among the people and put the government in a difficult position.

Meanwhile, normal life has also been severely affected in Churachandpur district following a 13-hour total shutdown imposed in the Kuki-Zo-inhabited district by Zomi frontal organisations under the aegis of the Zomi Coordination Committee since Wednesday morning.

The shutdown has been called in demand for justice for late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte from Churachandpur district.

Business establishments, markets, shops, and educational institutions remained closed, with only a few pharmacies open in some areas. Volunteers supporting the shutdown took to the streets early in the morning and enforced the shutdown across various localities in the district. Objects were placed on roads to block vehicular movement, although emergency services were allowed to pass.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far.

The 62-year-old tribal leader, Vungzagin Valte, had been residing in the Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district after undergoing prolonged medical treatment in Delhi following a violent attack during the ethnic violence in Imphal on May 4, 2023. As his health deteriorated, he was airlifted from Imphal to New Delhi on February 8 for advanced treatment and admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, where he passed away on the afternoon of February 21. (IANS)

Also Read: Imphal Sit-In Protest at Khuman Lampak Condemns Killings of Tangkhul Civilians on Imphal-Ukhrul Road