Manipur: Unidentified Assailants Attack MSPCL Staff, Heightening Security Concerns

Imphal: In a shocking incident, seven employees of the Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL), including the officer-in-charge, were physically assaulted by unidentified miscreants at the 33/11 kV Tuibuang power sub-station in Churachandpur district on 18 October. The attackers reportedly stormed the facility, leaving several staff members injured before fleeing the scene.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities are yet to confirm whether it was linked to the broader unrest in the state. The MSPCL has strongly condemned the assault, describing it as “inhumane and unjustified,” and urged the government to ensure a swift and impartial investigation.

The incident has deepened concerns about law and order in Manipur, where tensions persist following months of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. With the state currently under President’s Rule after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation, officials are under pressure to restore public confidence and bring the culprits to justice.

Police have launched an investigation and stepped up security around key infrastructure in the district. Meanwhile, employees’ unions and civil groups have demanded stronger protection for essential service workers operating in high-risk zones.