Rare Sloth Bear Spotted in Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga: In a rare and exciting sighting, tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park spotted a sloth bear in the Bagori forest range on Sunday.

The sloth bear, known for its nocturnal habits and elusive nature, is not commonly seen in this region, making the sighting a special experience for visitors and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Forest officials have confirmed the sighting and are monitoring the area to ensure the animal’s safety. Experts say the presence of the sloth bear indicates a healthy and diverse ecosystem within the park, which is primarily known for its one-horned rhinoceros population.