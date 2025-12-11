Mankachar Witnesses Grand Inauguration of Hazirhat Premier League Session 3

Mankachar: The third edition of the Hazirhat Premier League was inaugurated today in front of the bustling Hazirhat Market in South Salmara–Mankachar district.

The event witnessed the presence of Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam as the chief guest. Former MLA Javed Islam, Congress youth leader Mohibur Rahman Bappi, Principal of Hazirhat Higher Secondary School Rafiqul Islam, Principal of Hatsingimari Elite Academy Dr Mostafizur Rahman, BJP youth leader Mohujol Haque, guardian of the Hazirhat Gaon Panchayat Chairperson Nur Mohammad, trophy donor Mosaddar Hussain, along with Rakibul Islam, Jahangir Alam and Shamsul Akand were also present.