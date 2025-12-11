Mankachar Witnesses Grand Inauguration of Hazirhat Premier League Session 3

Mankachar: The third edition of the Hazirhat Premier League was inaugurated today in front of the bustling Hazirhat Market in South Salmara–Mankachar district.
The event witnessed the presence of Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam as the chief guest. Former MLA Javed Islam, Congress youth leader Mohibur Rahman Bappi, Principal of Hazirhat Higher Secondary School Rafiqul Islam, Principal of Hatsingimari Elite Academy Dr Mostafizur Rahman, BJP youth leader Mohujol Haque, guardian of the Hazirhat Gaon Panchayat Chairperson Nur Mohammad, trophy donor Mosaddar Hussain, along with Rakibul Islam, Jahangir Alam and Shamsul Akand were also present.
Before the commencement of the cricket match, local artistes Zaman, Sudip Mahanta, Sujon Khan and several others entertained the audience with songs and various dance performances. Thousands of spectators gathered at the venue, making the event vibrant and lively.
During today’s programme, artistes Zaman and Sujon Khan performed the beloved song Mayabini by the late musical icon Zubeen Garg. The audience paid heartfelt tribute, praying for the eternal peace of the legendary singer.
With such a spirited start, the Hazirhat Premier League indeed promises days of exciting cricket, community bonding, and cultural celebration.