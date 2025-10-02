Assam: Margherita Faces Backlash for Not Observing Gandhi Jayanti

Margherita: On Mahatma Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary, Margherita drew criticism for not holding official commemorations. Gandhi, born in 1869, championed non-violence and Satyagraha in India’s struggle for independence.

Sanjeev Gangooli of the All India Kisan Sabha condemned the lapse, hinting it reflected disregard for Gandhi’s ideals of peace and truth. Meanwhile, the Margherita Block Congress Committee marked the occasion with a tribute at Congress Bhawan, joined by senior leaders.

Local authorities claimed they received no instructions from higher administration, but the omission has ignited debate over how the nation honours its foremost icons.