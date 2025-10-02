Shekhar Goswami Under Scanner: Imminent Arrest Likely in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Top Headlines

Authorities monitor movements as investigators identify Goswami as key suspect.
File photo of late Zubeen Garg's musician Shekharjyoti Goswami
Guwahati: Shekhar Goswami, who recently accompanied late singer Zubeen Garg on his trip to Singapore, is now under the scanner of investigators and faces the prospect of arrest in connection with the singer’s untimely demise.

Sources close to the probe have identified Goswami as a key suspect, with his activities in the days leading up to the incident drawing intense scrutiny. Authorities are reportedly keeping a close watch on his movements, and police are expected to initiate arrest procedures in the coming days.

The high-profile case has gripped the state, prompting widespread calls for a transparent and thorough investigation. Public sentiment continues to run high, with demands that the truth behind Garg’s death be fully uncovered.

Officials have assured that the inquiry is being conducted under strict vigilance, and further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

