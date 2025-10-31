Margherita Pays Heartfelt Tribute as ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Opens to Packed Audience

Margherita: The much-awaited film ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ the final, cinematic offering of Assam’s beloved music legend and actor Zubeen Garg, opened to a full house at Shyam Talkied in Margherita on Friday.

Before the screening, theatre authorities paid a touching tribute to the late icon by garlanding his portrait, marking an emotional start to the day’s first show. The hall was filled with devoted fans who arrived early to honour the artist they lovingly call “the heartbeat of Assam.”

As the film played, many were seen wiping away tears, describing the experience as both painful and beautiful. “It felt like Zubeen Da was right there, alive on screen,” said an emotional viewer.

The turnout at Shyam Talkies reflected the collected grief and admiration that continues to unite Assamese audiences across generations. For the people of Margherita, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ was more than just a film, it was a celebration of the immortal spirit of Zubeen Garg.